Durham protesters march against ICE and call for justice for Renee Good
Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Durham and called for justice for Renee Good, the woman who was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.
The photos below were taken by freelance photographer Peyton Sickles.
1 of 7 — Sickles_DurmICEProtestcol_ 29.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
2 of 7 — Sickles_DurmICEProtestcol_ 12.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
3 of 7 — Sickles_DurmICEProtest_ 30.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
4 of 7 — Sickles_DurmICEProtestcol_ 14.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
5 of 7 — Sickles_DurmICEProtest_ 16.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
6 of 7 — Sickles_DurmICEProtestcol_ 4.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
7 of 7 — Sickles_DurmICEProtestcol_ 15.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC