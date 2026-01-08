Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Durham protesters march against ICE and call for justice for Renee Good

WUNC | By Jason deBruyn
Published January 8, 2026 at 11:50 PM EST
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles
/
for WUNC
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Durham and called for justice for Renee Good, the woman who was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

The photos below were taken by freelance photographer Peyton Sickles.

Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
1 of 7  — Sickles_DurmICEProtestcol_ 29.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
2 of 7  — Sickles_DurmICEProtestcol_ 12.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
3 of 7  — Sickles_DurmICEProtest_ 30.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
4 of 7  — Sickles_DurmICEProtestcol_ 14.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
5 of 7  — Sickles_DurmICEProtest_ 16.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
6 of 7  — Sickles_DurmICEProtestcol_ 4.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
7 of 7  — Sickles_DurmICEProtestcol_ 15.jpg
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC

Tags
News Protest
Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is WUNC's Supervising Editor for Digital News, a position he took in 2024. He has been in the WUNC newsroom since 2016 as a reporter.
See stories by Jason deBruyn
More Stories