If You Didn't Know Pauli Murray Already, You Will Now
Pauli Murray was ahead of her time. The Durham-based activist was a tireless hero for social justice, a battle-ready solider against racism and sexism, and a spiritual mentor for today's justice advocates.
Throughout her life, Murray was unapologetically Black as she fought for civil rights and gender rights.
The impact of Pauli Murray's legacy is constantly growing, most recently with the new documentary "My Name Is Pauli Murray," which amplifies the social justice trailblazer's life.