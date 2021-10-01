Bringing The World Home To You

If You Didn't Know Pauli Murray Already, You Will Now

Published October 1, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT
Pauli Murray was ahead of her time. The Durham-based activist was a tireless hero for social justice, a battle-ready solider against racism and sexism, and a spiritual mentor for today's justice advocates.

Throughout her life, Murray was unapologetically Black as she fought for civil rights and gender rights.

The impact of Pauli Murray's legacy is constantly growing, most recently with the new documentary "My Name Is Pauli Murray," which amplifies the social justice trailblazer's life.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She also is co-host of the podcast Tested and host of the special podcast series, PAULI. Leoneda is the recipient of numerous awards from AP, RTDNA and NABJ. She’s been a reporting fellow in Berlin and Tokyo. You can follow her on Twitter @LeonedaInge.
