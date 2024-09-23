Prepare for virus season with CDC Director and former NC Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen

COVID-19 is here to stay, and CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen is making recommendations about when to get your updated Covid and flu shots.

Prepare with us, and Dr. Cohen, before a predicted surge of these and other respiratory viruses this fall. Plus, Dr. Cohen reflects on her first year leading the CDC.

Guest

Dr. Mandy Cohen is the Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention. Before taking over the CDC in July 2023, she led the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and oversaw the COVID-19 pandemic response here.

