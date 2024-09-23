Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Prepare for virus season with CDC Director and former NC Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published September 23, 2024 at 10:29 AM EDT
North Carolina Department Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen speaks during a briefing on April 24.
North Carolina Department Of Public Safety
North Carolina Department Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen speaks during a briefing on April 24, 2023.

COVID-19 is here to stay, and CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen is making recommendations about when to get your updated Covid and flu shots.

Prepare with us, and Dr. Cohen, before a predicted surge of these and other respiratory viruses this fall. Plus, Dr. Cohen reflects on her first year leading the CDC.

Guest

Dr. Mandy Cohen is the Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention. Before taking over the CDC in July 2023, she led the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and oversaw the COVID-19 pandemic response here.

Due South COVID19 TestingMandy CohenNC Department of Health and Human ServicesVaccinesFlu
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
