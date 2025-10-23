New renderings show what the Raleigh Convention Center expansion will look like

The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex has shared some images and renderings of their nearly 300,000 square foot expansion. The new expansion brings the total square footage of the building to nearly 800,000 square feet, which city leaders say will help put Raleigh on the map of major destinations for meetings and events worldwide.

After gathering feedback from the community, the new addition was designed by architect joint venture RATIO | TVS.

In a press release, Executive Director of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex Kerry Painter thanked community members who engaged in the redesign process.

"We're excited to bring this vision to life and make Raleigh proud with this world-class venue," she said.

The expansion of The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex is one part of the city's strategic plan for downtown growth. A new 600-room Omni Hotel, the new Red Hat Amphitheater, and renovations on the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts are some other projects that are meant to help boost the economy of downtown Raleigh.

