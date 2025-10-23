Bringing The World Home To You

New renderings show what the Raleigh Convention Center expansion will look like

WUNC | By Brian Burns
Published October 23, 2025 at 2:50 PM EDT
NE Corner - McDowell and Cabarrus
1 of 7  — Ext - NE Corner - McDowell and Cabarrus.png
NE Corner - McDowell and Cabarrus
City of Raleigh
SE Corner - McDowell and Lenoir
2 of 7  — Ext - SE Corner - McDowell and Lenoir.png
SE Corner - McDowell and Lenoir
City of Raleigh
SE Corner
3 of 7  — Ext - SE Corner.jpg
SE Corner
City of Raleigh
SW Corner - Dawson and Lenoir
4 of 7  — Ext - SW Corner - Dawson and Lenoir.png
SW Corner - Dawson and Lenoir
City of Raleigh
SW Corner
5 of 7  — Ext - SW Corner.jpg
SW Corner
City of Raleigh
NW Corner - Dawson and Cabarrus
6 of 7  — Ext -NW Corner - Dawson and Cabarrus.png
NW Corner - Dawson and Cabarrus
City of Raleigh
Raleigh Convention Center West Gardens
7 of 7  — RCC West Gardens.png
Raleigh Convention Center West Gardens
City of Raleigh

The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex has shared some images and renderings of their nearly 300,000 square foot expansion. The new expansion brings the total square footage of the building to nearly 800,000 square feet, which city leaders say will help put Raleigh on the map of major destinations for meetings and events worldwide.

After gathering feedback from the community, the new addition was designed by architect joint venture RATIO | TVS.

In a press release, Executive Director of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex Kerry Painter thanked community members who engaged in the redesign process.

"We're excited to bring this vision to life and make Raleigh proud with this world-class venue," she said.

The expansion of The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex is one part of the city's strategic plan for downtown growth. A new 600-room Omni Hotel, the new Red Hat Amphitheater, and renovations on the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts are some other projects that are meant to help boost the economy of downtown Raleigh.
News Downtown RaleighRaleigh Convention Center
Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the WUNC music reporter
