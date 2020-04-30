This is Me

Laura talks with Rev. Joani Peacock, who made a personal discovery around the time her marriage ended. She's confident in herself — but that doesn't mean it's easier to date. Then Laura sits down with Giselle, who found acceptance only after letting go of a long-held secret. Finally, while we're all social distancing, Laura checks in with Ann, who's found a creative way to be her true self and keep the spark alive in a long-distance romance.

