Forsyth County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting at church on New Year's Day

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place at a Winston-Salem church on New Year's Day.

A bullet pierced the front doors of Mount Sinai Full Gospel Deliverance Center on Manchester Street on Thursday morning.

According to a press release, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy working as an off-duty security guard was grazed on the hand by the bullet. They were treated at the scene with no other injuries reported.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to contact the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story.