Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Wake Forest baseball advances to College World Series for the first time since 1955

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 12, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT
Wake Forest celebrates after winning an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Matt Kelley
/
AP
Wake Forest celebrates after winning an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Brock Wilken hit three of Wake Forest's record-tying nine home runs, and the Demon Deacons routed Alabama 22-5 on Sunday to win the Winston-Salem Super Regional.

The Demon Deacons won both games in the super regional series, advancing to the College World Series for the third time and first time since winning the championship in 1955.

Wilken went deep in the first, third and ninth innings, increasing his total to an ACC-record 70 career home runs.

Marek Houston blasted a grand slam and Danny Corona hit two home runs with six RBIs. Tommy Hawke, Nick Kurtz and Bennett Lee also went deep for Wake Forest. The nine home runs tie the record for an NCAA Tournament game. Houston's grand slam was the highlight of a six-run eighth inning, and Corona hit a three-run blast in a four-run ninth, as Wake Forest took its turn as the visiting team.

Wilken went 4-for-5 and scored five runs. Justin Johnson, Corona and Lee scored three runs each.

Colby Shelton hit two solo home runs, Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run home run and Mac Guscette added a solo shot for Alabama.

Josh Hartle (11-2) pitched six innings and got the win for Wake Forest (52-10), allowing four runs on seven hits.

Tags
Sports Wake Forest UniversityWinston-SalemBaseballACC
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories