Air Quality Shapes Public Health
Stronger emission controls in North Carolina are closely associated with declining death rates from respiratory illnesses like asthma and emphysema, according to a Duke University study released this week.
Collaborating with the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources, researchers accessed state public health data and air monitoring measurements and merged the information in a way that has not been done before. At the same time, state lawmakers are considering legislation that may impact the state's air-quality stations.
Host Frank Stasio talks with the study's lead author, Dr. H. Kim Lyerly, Duke professor in surgery, pathology and immunology, and News & Observer health and science reporter Sarah Wheeler.