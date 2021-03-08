-
The Environmental Protection Agency relaxed environmental standards during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency says it is suspending civil penalties…
The state Department of Environmental Quality has again issued warnings of dangerous air quality in western North Carolina as a result of more than a…
North Carolina is in the midst of an extreme, extended heat wave. Heat index values are expected to be as high as 105 degrees in some parts of the…
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is recommending that vehicle emission testing is no longer necessary in many North Carolina counties.…
The North Carolina House of Representatives approved a controversial measure that could exempt the state from creating its own air-quality standards for…
State environmental officials might not have to adopt air quality standards for fracking. A controversial measure that would passed a key committee in the…
North Carolina is meeting a new national standard for reducing particle pollution. The federal Environmental Protection Agency has notified Governor Pat…
Stronger emission controls in North Carolina are closely associated with declining death rates from respiratory illnesses like asthma and emphysema,…
