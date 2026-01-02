Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

The Art of Giving Good Advice

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published January 2, 2026 at 1:01 PM EST
A cartoon-style illustration featuring a wooden stand with the words 'ADVICE' written on a sign at the top. Below, a smaller sign reads 'ADVICE - $0.50, GOOD ADVICE - $2.00.' The scene is set in a grassy field with a bright blue sky and a small butterfly flying nearby. The word 'Embodied' is prominently displayed in large letters at the top of the illustration.
Charnel Hunter

If 2026 is the year you’re hoping to become known for giving great advice, Embodied is here to give you the tools to start the year off strong.

Host Anita Rao talks to someone who has made a career of helping people make their lives better: Meghan Keane, the founder of NPR's Life Kit and author of “Party of One: Be Your Own Best Life Partner.” Anita talks with Meghan about finding the right experts when giving advice to a large audience and knowing when it's the moment to listen. Meghan also gets into her personal journey towards striking the balance between overthinking, venting and actually getting to the root of a problem.

Finally, she sits in the hot seat to answer some big questions from our listeners as we head into the New Year. Happy 2026!

Thanks to Gretchen, Nick and Daniel for contributing to this episode. We appreciate you!

Read the transcript

Please note: This episode originally aired January 3, 2025.

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
See stories by Anita Rao
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
See stories by Amanda Magnus