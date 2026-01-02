The Art of Giving Good Advice

Host Anita Rao talks to someone who has made a career of helping people make their lives better: Meghan Keane, the founder of NPR's Life Kit and author of “ Party of One: Be Your Own Best Life Partner .” Anita talks with Meghan about finding the right experts when giving advice to a large audience and knowing when it's the moment to listen. Meghan also gets into her personal journey towards striking the balance between overthinking, venting and actually getting to the root of a problem.

Finally, she sits in the hot seat to answer some big questions from our listeners as we head into the New Year. Happy 2026!

Thanks to Gretchen, Nick and Daniel for contributing to this episode. We appreciate you!

Please note: This episode originally aired January 3, 2025.