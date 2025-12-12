After being raped at 18, journalist Katie Simon had a burning question: How do you navigate sex and intimacy after sexual assault? Katie tells host Anita Rao about their journey of trial and error with sex and how connecting with dozens of other survivors helped them write the guidebook they wish they’d had years ago. They explore everything from disclosure and triggers to kink and healing — both for survivors and their partners.

Katie Simon is the author of “ Tell Me What You Like: An Honest Discussion of Sex and Intimacy After Sexual Assault .”

