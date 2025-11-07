How LGBTQ Seniors Are Aging In Community

When married couple Pat McAulay and Margaret Roesch were in their 40s, they had a shared dream for old age: living in a big house with other lesbians where everyone took care of each other. That vision — and their experiences with isolation and discrimination — inspired them to build Village Hearth , the first 55+ co-housing community for LGBTQ seniors and allies in the U.S.

Pat and Margaret share stories with host Anita Rao about what it’s been like to live at Village Hearth for the past five years.

Anita then talks with activist Jane Haskell about how she’s helping connect queer folks with other models for aging in community, from RV parks to affordable housing. Jane is the director of impact and engagement at SAGE , a non-profit advocacy and service organization focused on LGBTQ seniors.

