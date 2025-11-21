Why It’s So Hard To Break Up With Fast Fashion

The consequences of fast fashion are well known: worker exploitation, environmental damage and poor quality items. And yet many of us keep buying it — either unknowingly, in willful ignorance or because it feels like there is no other option.

Fashion industry insider Amanda Lee McCarty joins host Anita Rao to interrogate why fast fashion has such a particular hold on us…and what we can do about it.

Amanda is the host of the “Clotheshorse” podcast , which decodes and demystifies the fashion world. You can also check them out on Substack and Instagram !

