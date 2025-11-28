Is Food The Key To Cultural Belonging?

Food is a popular and accessible pathway to finding cultural connection, especially when other routes — like religion, language or a robust familial network — are less available. Anita felt particularly connected to her Indian heritage growing up eating her mom’s cooking … but now as an adult, she makes very few of those recipes on her own. Now, she’s looking for solid ways to connect back to her cultural identity, and she’s heading into the kitchen.

Anita first talks with writer and foodie Raj Tawney for insight. Raj’s memoir, “ Colorful Palate: A Flavorful Journey Through a Mixed American Experience ,” details his experiences with food and his Indian, Puerto Rican and Italian heritage. Anita and Raj discuss the foods that made Raj who he is, and how his hours in the kitchen with his mom and grandma grounded his search for belonging.

Then, Anita picks up the phone and calls the primary chef in the Rao family: her mom, Sheila. They talk about why Anita’s mom didn’t emphasize teaching them to cook when they were younger, and what Anita can do to tap into her mom’s love of cooking — and her recipe box.

Sheila's Chicken Curry (Adapted from a Madhur Jaffrey Recipe)

1. Cut 1.5 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts into 3/4 inch-1 inch pieces

2. Marinate cut chicken pieces for 1-3 hours in the refrigerator. Marinade ingredients below:



1 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin seeds

1 teaspoon freshly grated peeled fresh ginger

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 tbsp plain yogurt

3. Put the pressure cooker on the stove over medium heat and add 3 tbsp oil — once the oil is hot, add two cups of diced onions

4. After one minute, add marinated chicken and stir to coat everything with oil

5. Add a heaping teaspoon of coriander powder

6. Add 3/4 teaspoon of garam masala

7. Add 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

8. On the side: Blend four whole tomatoes and 1/2 cup of frozen shredded coconut

9. Add tomato and coconut mix into pressure cooker

10. Add a fistful of cilantro into pressure cooker and stir everything

11. Bring the pressure cooker to pressure and pressure cook for 6 minutes

12. Add salt and lemon juice as needed

Please note: This episode originally aired December 6, 2024.