Behind the Lines, Part 1: The Ultimate Exercise In Cultivating Political Power

Every ten years legislators are required to draw new political districts for the U.S. House and North Carolina General Assembly. These new maps have significant ramifications from the mountains, to the coast, to Capitol Hill. In part one of a four-part series, host Jeff Tiberii takes listeners to all corners of the state to hear from people about the process, and he explains how packing, cracking, compactness, and contiguity became some of our most notorious — and important — political terms.

