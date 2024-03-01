Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Embodied Podcast

Lifted: Wanting (And Getting) A Bigger Butt

By Paige Miranda,
Anita Rao
Published March 1, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
An illustration featuring a feminine person wearing a purple bra, purple underwear and a purple kerchief in their dark brown hair. Their backside is to the camera, and their head is turned to look behind them. There are dotted lines along their buttcheeks. A white man in a white lab coat is kneeling down in front of their body, holding an uncapped marker. The background of the illustration features dotted lines as horizontal stripes. The word "Lifted" is in the upper right hand corner of the illustration.
Charnel Hunter

The Brazilian butt lift (or BBL) is the fastest-growing cosmetic surgery in recent memory ... but why? Anita learns about the ins and outs of the procedure from a plastic surgeon and a BBL recipient. Then a scholar puts our obsession with big butts in historical context — tracing the conversation from Sir Mix-a-Lot to Kim Kardashian.

Meet the guests:

  • Dr. Kelly Bolden, a clinical assistant professor at Howard University and Medical Director and plastic surgeon at CulturaMed, details the procedure and safety factors to consider with a BBL
  • Ronte’ Jentel, a Youtube vlogger and personality, shares why he got a BBL and what the surgical process and recovery were like
  • Dr. Alisha Gaines, an associate professor of arts and sciences in the department of English at Florida State University, explains the historical roots of the cultural forces propelling the BBL to popularity

Read the transcript | Review the podcast on your preferred platform

Leave a message for Embodied

Tags
Embodied Podcast Embodied PodcastCosmetic Surgery
Stay Connected
Paige Miranda
Paige Miranda is a producer for "Embodied". Previously, she served as WUNC’s 2023 AAAS Mass Media Fellow.
See stories by Paige Miranda
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
See stories by Anita Rao