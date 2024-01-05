(Self) Helped: Inside The Industry That Wants To Change Your Life
Anita is committed to self-improvement but skeptical of self-help. She brings her qualms and questions to the experts: Kristen Meinzer, a podcaster who has lived by the rules of more than 50 self-help books, and Beth Blum, a scholar who's traced the genre back to its roots. Plus Sondra Rose Marie, a former self-help fan, shares how the industry has failed her as a woman of color.
Meet the guests:
- Kristen Meinzer, pop culture commentator and podcast host, shares what she learned from following the rules of over 50 self-help books
- Beth Blum, Harvard humanities professor and author, talks about the long history of the self-help industry, and how it's changed over the decades
- Sondra Rose Marie, writer, talks about why she started following a self-help guru...and what events made her leave
Dig Deeper:
Kristen's podcasts How To Be Fine and Daily Fail
Beth's book "The Self-Help Compulsion"
Sondra's Medium article on self-help
