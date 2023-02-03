Amplified: Building Intimacy With Hearing Loss
Anita and her partner John have started talking more openly about how his hearing loss informs their relationship and how they'll continue to navigate that as they age. She meets another interabled couple (Anna and Vika) who share the sometimes humorous, sometimes challenging moments that accompany sex and dating with hearing loss. Plus, former guest Yat Li returns to talk about deafness, disclosure and disabled identity.
Meet the guests:
- Anna Pulley, author and columnist, talks about her journey with sex and intimacy as a deaf and hard of hearing person
- Vika Mass, Anna's fiancee, shares how she has adjusted as part of an interabled couple
- Yat Li, disability advocate, inclusive model and creator of “Let There Be Ears” on YouTube, talks about how he learned to self-disclose his deafness