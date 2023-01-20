Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Hypersexualized: Understanding Sex Addiction

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita Rao
Published January 20, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
An illustration of an unmade bed with an open laptop, a Hitachi wand, crumpled tissues, a bra and wrinkled clothes on top. There is also a bottle of lube on a table next to the bed. The word "Hypersexualied" is in the upper-right corner.
Charnel Hunter
/

Anita learned in the early days of this show that there's no such thing as "normal" sexual behavior. But what *is* worth considering: how your relationship with sex affects your life. She meets two women whose compulsive sexual behaviors led them to seek support, and a sex-positive psychologist shares how she helps folks with sex addiction in their recovery.

Meet the guests:

Read the transcript Review the podcast

Tags
Embodied Podcast Embodied PodcastSexualityAddiction
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao