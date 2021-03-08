-
After their initial conversations on “The State of Things” in 2006 and 2007, author Haven Kimmel and host Frank Stasio hit the road. Libraries invited the…
-
-
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people with substance use disorders and those in recovery find themselves at risk for relapses and overdoses.…
-
-
The opioid crisis continues to ravage the United States. Children of family members caught up in the epidemic face a particular set of pressures. One of…
-
-
A professor at North Carolina Central University in Durham is off on a journey across the country to bring awareness to the mental health needs of…
-
Note: this program is a rebroadcast from December 15, 2016.President Obama signed legislation this week allocating $1 billion dollars to address the…
-
-
Samuel Peterson has battled addiction all of his life. When he was young, it was sugar. In his twenties, he turned to methadone and cocaine. As an adult,…