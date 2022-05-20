Co-Parented: Raising Children in Community
Anita turns the mic over to guest host Omisade Burney-Scott to explore the many ways folks are raising kids outside the nuclear family unit. First, Omi talks with one of her co-parents about their evolution from romantic partners to partners in parenting. Plus, she meets a woman who is part of a four-person parenting structure and hears from someone who is creating resources for folks in blended families.
Meet the guests:
- Michael Scott, Omisade’s coparent and father of Taj.
- Zena Sharman, writer, LGBTQ+ health advocate and author of the book “The Care We Dream Of." Coparent to three children.
- Trina Greene-Brown, founder of Parenting for Liberation.