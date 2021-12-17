Bringing The World Home To You

embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Muscled: Competitive Bodybuilders On Strength And Sacrifice

Published December 17, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST
The muscular back of a white woman with short hair facing a crowd of hand raised in applause. The image is an illustration colored in shades of blue.
Charnel Hunter
/
Bodybuilding is a competitive sport based on muscular physique. But there's a lot more that goes on beyond the stage.

Athletes who push their bodies to muscular limits take Anita inside their physique sport. She explores their personal motivations and talks with a health professional about the toll this kind of training takes on competitors' physical and mental health.

Meet the Guests:

This episode also features the voices of bodybuilders Joshua Langbein, Alex Edwards, Luke Nathan, Elijah Busier and Alex Tilinca.

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Tags

Embodied PodcastEmbodied PodcastBodybuilding FitnessMental Health
Anthony Howard
Anthony Howard, a junior at UNC-Chapel Hill and the fall intern for Embodied, is currently majoring in media and journalism at UNC's Hussman School. He has interests in creative writing, musical theatre, and fashion. Whether it be writing for The Daily Tar Heel as an arts & culture staff writer or listening to the latest Megan Thee Stallion, Howard is excited to broaden his experience with Embodied and create impactful storytelling.
See stories by Anthony Howard
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao