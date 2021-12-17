Muscled: Competitive Bodybuilders On Strength And Sacrifice
Athletes who push their bodies to muscular limits take Anita inside their physique sport. She explores their personal motivations and talks with a health professional about the toll this kind of training takes on competitors' physical and mental health.
Meet the Guests:
- Coryne Butler is a bodybuilding lifestyle and transformation coach with FitBody Fusion. She's based in Texas.
- Tommy Murrell is a personal trainer and former bodybuilding competitor.
- James Leone is a professor of health and kinesiology at Bridgewater State University.
This episode also features the voices of bodybuilders Joshua Langbein, Alex Edwards, Luke Nathan, Elijah Busier and Alex Tilinca.