Coordinated: The Making of a Sex Scene
Anita now knows why sex scenes in some of her favorite recent TV shows look a whole lot more like real life: intimacy coordinators. Two of them join her to talk about their work choreographing intimacy and training everyone on set about how boundaries and structure makes things sexier and more fun.
Meet the guests:
- Mia Schachter is a consent educator and intimacy coordinator who takes Anita behind the scenes of their work on set.
- Teniece Divya Johnson is a stunt performer and intimacy coordinator who shares how we can expand our definition of intimacy.