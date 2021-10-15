Bringing The World Home To You

embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Coordinated: The Making of a Sex Scene

Published October 15, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT
Charnel Hunter
Anita now knows why sex scenes in some of her favorite recent TV shows look a whole lot more like real life: intimacy coordinators. Two of them join her to talk about their work choreographing intimacy and training everyone on set about how boundaries and structure makes things sexier and more fun.

Meet the guests:

  • Mia Schachter is a consent educator and intimacy coordinator who takes Anita behind the scenes of their work on set.
  • Teniece Divya Johnson is a stunt performer and intimacy coordinator who shares how we can expand our definition of intimacy.

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
