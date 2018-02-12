Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Consumer Agency To Be Curbed; Olympic Figure Skating Results

By Korva Coleman
Published February 12, 2018 at 9:44 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Administration Plans To Defang Consumer Protection Watchdog.

-- Explosion At Substation Plunges Parts Of Puerto Rico Into Darkness Once Again.

-- U.S. Soccer Has A New President, But Many Question If It Represents A New Path.

-- Pressure Mounts On South African President Jacob Zuma To Step Down.

-- With Nagasau And Rippon Wowing Crowd, U.S. Figure Skating Team Wins Bronze.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Pence Suggests Talks With North Korea Without Preconditions. (Washington Post)

As McConnell Promised, Senate Takes Up Immigration. (CNN)

Tillerson In Mideast As Israeli Warplane Downed In Syria. (New York Times)

New York City Models Strip Down For Chilly Polar Bear Paint. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

