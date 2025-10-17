WUNC to air special program honoring the life of NPR's Susan Stamberg

Susan Stamberg, a founding mother of NPR, passed away yesterday at the age of 87.

In honor of her legendary life and public broadcasting career, WUNC will broadcast a special looking back on her incredible legacy. The special, hosted by NPR's Scott Simon will air Saturday, Oct. 18 on WUNC at 2 p.m. It will preempt that week's broadcast of Snap Judgement.

Stamberg's obituary can be found here, as well as David Folkenflik's on-air remembrance.

