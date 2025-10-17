Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

WUNC to air special program honoring the life of NPR's Susan Stamberg

WUNC | By WUNC News
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:40 PM EDT
NPR "founding mother" Susan Stamberg
NPR
NPR "founding mother" Susan Stamberg

Susan Stamberg, a founding mother of NPR, passed away yesterday at the age of 87.

In honor of her legendary life and public broadcasting career, WUNC will broadcast a special looking back on her incredible legacy. The special, hosted by NPR's Scott Simon will air Saturday, Oct. 18 on WUNC at 2 p.m. It will preempt that week's broadcast of Snap Judgement.

Stamberg's obituary can be found here, as well as David Folkenflik's on-air remembrance. Susan Stamberg, one of NPR's founding mothers, died this week at the age of 87.

Join WUNC for a special hour long broadcast, hosted by Scott Simon, honoring her incredible life and legacy Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. on WUNC.
Tags
News About WUNC NPRObituary
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
More Stories