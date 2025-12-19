Bringing The World Home To You

WNC homeowners get more time to apply for Helene housing recovery

BPR News | By BPR News
Published December 19, 2025 at 2:31 PM EST
A damaged garage, caved in after a tree fell on it during the remnants of Hurricane Helene, is shown Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in the Oak Forest neighborhood of Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Jeff Amy/AP
/
Ap
A damaged garage, caved in after a tree fell on it during the remnants of Hurricane Helene, is shown Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in the Oak Forest neighborhood of Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Western North Carolina homeowners now have an additional month to apply for state-funded disaster recovery assistance. Gov. Josh Stein announced Friday that the deadline for the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program has been extended to Jan. 31, 2026.

The extension comes in response to requests from local communities still processing the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Since the program launched in June, Renew NC has received more than 6,500 applications, with construction projects already underway in counties including Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell and Polk.

"We want to give folks every opportunity to apply for housing support," Stein said in a statement, noting the extension aims to alleviate stress during the holiday season.

The program, which uses $807 million in federal funding to repair or replace damaged homes, is open to homeowners in 28 western counties. Officials stress that residents should apply even if they have already received assistance from FEMA or private insurance.

Applications can be submitted online at RenewNC.org, by phone at (888) 791-0207, or in person at intake centers in Asheville, Boone and Marion.
