N.C. A&T acquires nearly 90 acres of farmland

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University acquired nearly 90 acres of farmland in recent months.

According to a press release, the school purchased three parcels for a little over $4 million using Title III education grant funding.

The University farm was established in 1901 and includes seven animal units and horticultural research areas. The acquisitions now bring the school’s total farmland to 581 acres.

"We are thrilled to be able to add this land to our University Farm and continue to expand our land-grant mission of research, teaching and outreach,” said Radiah C. Minor, interim dean of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, in a press release. “North Carolina is one of the nation’s top agricultural states, and as the ‘A’ in A&T, our college looks forward to growing our animal and horticultural offerings to support this industry.”

Officials say there are lots of options for the new parcels’ potential use, including pastureland for a beef cattle herd. But it will take some time to restore the land for agricultural production.