Forsyth Hall of Justice building to be converted to retail, office space

Forsyth County is officially selling the former Hall of Justice building in Winston-Salem to a local pharmacy.

The Board of Commissioners signed off on a $2.6 million offer from Med Solutions Compounding Pharmacy, which makes custom medications.

The company is planning to transform the building into a mixed-use facility containing office space, retail and a pharmacy.

The offer is $3 million below the county’s initial asking price, but Commissioner Dan Besse said the deal still makes sense. The building has been sitting empty since court operations moved in 2023.

“I think this is our best opportunity to get value out of the property, and that we should take it," he said.

Commissioners floated using proceeds from the sale for housing initiatives, including first-time buyer and home repair programs, though no final decisions were made.