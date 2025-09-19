Durham County says it's not sponsoring Pride Durham for risk of losing federal funding

Durham County isn't sponsoring this year's Durham Pride events after years of being a lead sponsor.

County officials say President Donald Trump's executive orders against federal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs place Durham County at risk of losing federal funding if it was a lead fiscal sponsor of this year's "Pride: Durham, NC" events, which are being held from Sep. 26 to 28.

"We unfortunately are living under an unhinged administration of Trump 2.0," Nida Allam, Chair of the Durham County Board of Commissioners, told WUNC. "They're putting the biggest pressure on local governments, especially that are blue like Durham County."

Allam said President Trump's "vague, inexplicable" executive orders are unpredictable, and it's not clear if using the county's money to sponsor the popular annual Pride event would put tens, or hundreds of millions of county funds in jeopardy.

Unlike the City of Durham — which is sponsoring Pride: Durham, NC this year — the county relies heavily on federal funds, managing close to $200 million a year across its public health department, Sheriff's Office, public schools and more, according to Allam.

"But we are having to weigh the risk to the over 330,000 residents that we have to serve of losing $100 million of our $1 billion budget," she added. "We obviously stand and support with Pride and all of us commissioners are going to be still participating in Pride in our own capacities."

Allam said federal county funds are used year-round to support the LGBTQ community through public health services, food assistance and new parent support programs.

Jesse Huddleston, chair of the organizing committee of Pride: Durham, NC, said Pride organizers are glad that the county is still participating in the events while not being a fiscal sponsor.

"I’m able to understand some of the dynamics they are under," said Huddleston. "They're responsible for a lot of people and a lot of programs. That’s not to say it's fair that LGBTQ people and programs and aren't getting the public visible support that we deserve. This is not about what we deserve, this is about doing what we can to preserve the resources coming our way."

Durham County will provide logistical support as well as a mobile health unit including free STI testing, said Huddleston.

"Whenever queer people take space publicly that is a political act, it's always at risk of a threat," Huddleston added. "It is not just a parade. It’s a march."