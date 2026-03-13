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Here are different Creek Week activities, aimed at celebrating local streams, lakes, and rivers

WUNC News | By Celeste Guajardo
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:43 PM EDT
The Haw River provides drinking water for Pittsboro.
Celeste Gracia
The Haw River provides drinking water for Pittsboro.

Several local governments and organizations across the Triangle are observing Creek Week this week, an annual regional celebration of water and environmental stewardship.

Various activities will be taking place across the Triangle from March 14th through 21st, including invasive species removal, litter clean ups, and guided walks at parks or trails. In Orange County, though, Creek Week is March 21st through 29th.

The Town of Apex is joining the celebration for the first time this year. Nora Skinner, environmental Programs Coordinator for the town, said the main goal of this week is community engagement.

" I would say it's just a fun week to really celebrate our waterways," said Skinner. "I think everybody wants... to go outside and reconnect with nature, so we're happy to provide some of those experiences."

Here's a list of some of the different events. Registration is required for most activities. For a more complete list, Clean Water Education Partnership has this resource.

Town of Apex

Town of Cary

Chatham County (full list of Chatham County events here)

City and County of Durham (full list of Durham events here)

Raleigh (full list of Raleigh events here)

Orange County (full list of Orange County events here)

  • Creek Week Kick-Off Event on March 21 in Carrboro
  • Hillsborough Trash Cleanup on March 24
  • OWASA Wastewater Treatment Plant Tour on March 26
Environment
Celeste Guajardo
Celeste Guajardo covers the environment for WUNC. She has been at the station since September 2019 and started off as morning producer.
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