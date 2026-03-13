Here are different Creek Week activities, aimed at celebrating local streams, lakes, and rivers

Several local governments and organizations across the Triangle are observing Creek Week this week, an annual regional celebration of water and environmental stewardship.

Various activities will be taking place across the Triangle from March 14th through 21st, including invasive species removal, litter clean ups, and guided walks at parks or trails. In Orange County, though, Creek Week is March 21st through 29th.

The Town of Apex is joining the celebration for the first time this year. Nora Skinner, environmental Programs Coordinator for the town, said the main goal of this week is community engagement.

" I would say it's just a fun week to really celebrate our waterways," said Skinner. "I think everybody wants... to go outside and reconnect with nature, so we're happy to provide some of those experiences."

Here's a list of some of the different events. Registration is required for most activities. For a more complete list, Clean Water Education Partnership has this resource.

Town of Apex



Town of Cary



Chatham County (full list of Chatham County events here)



Rivers and Wetlands Workshop on March 16 at Goldston Public Library

Sunset Paddle on Jordan Lake on March 17

36th annual Haw River Clean-Up-A-Thon on March 21

City and County of Durham (full list of Durham events here)



Creek Week Trivia at Boxyard RTP on March 17

Creek Critter Crawl at Shepherd Nature Trail on March 20

Ellerbe Creek Trail Cleanup with Bike Durham on March 21

Raleigh (full list of Raleigh events here)



Orange County (full list of Orange County events here)

