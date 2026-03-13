Here are different Creek Week activities, aimed at celebrating local streams, lakes, and rivers
Several local governments and organizations across the Triangle are observing Creek Week this week, an annual regional celebration of water and environmental stewardship.
Various activities will be taking place across the Triangle from March 14th through 21st, including invasive species removal, litter clean ups, and guided walks at parks or trails. In Orange County, though, Creek Week is March 21st through 29th.
The Town of Apex is joining the celebration for the first time this year. Nora Skinner, environmental Programs Coordinator for the town, said the main goal of this week is community engagement.
" I would say it's just a fun week to really celebrate our waterways," said Skinner. "I think everybody wants... to go outside and reconnect with nature, so we're happy to provide some of those experiences."
Here's a list of some of the different events. Registration is required for most activities. For a more complete list, Clean Water Education Partnership has this resource.
Town of Apex
- Big Sweep Stream Cleanup on March 14
- Invasive Plant Removal Workday on March 20
Town of Cary
- Sip n' Stroll Green Stormwater Tour of downtown Cary Park on March 17
- Creating a Rain Garden on March 18 & 19
- Native Plant Sale and Tour at Good Hope Farm on March 20
Chatham County (full list of Chatham County events here)
- Rivers and Wetlands Workshop on March 16 at Goldston Public Library
- Sunset Paddle on Jordan Lake on March 17
- 36th annual Haw River Clean-Up-A-Thon on March 21
City and County of Durham (full list of Durham events here)
- Creek Week Trivia at Boxyard RTP on March 17
- Creek Critter Crawl at Shepherd Nature Trail on March 20
- Ellerbe Creek Trail Cleanup with Bike Durham on March 21
Raleigh (full list of Raleigh events here)
- Rain Garden and Rain Barrel Workshop on March 14
- Little Rock Creek Walk on March 18
- Raleigh Beach Clean Up & Invasives Removal on March 20
Orange County (full list of Orange County events here)
- Creek Week Kick-Off Event on March 21 in Carrboro
- Hillsborough Trash Cleanup on March 24
- OWASA Wastewater Treatment Plant Tour on March 26