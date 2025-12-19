WUNC to broadcast special holiday programs
Tis the season for special holiday programs on WUNC. Tinsel Tales, Season Griot and Toast of the Nation are all back this year to help you enjoy the holidays and ring in the new year. The full holiday schedule is below.
Sunday 12/21:
6:00 p.m. Hanukkah Lights (rebroadcast)
Wednesday 12/24:
12:00 p.m. Tinsel Tales (show #1)
8:00 p.m. Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink
Thursday 12/25:
12:00 p.m. Tinsel Tales (show #2)
8:00 p.m. Afro Blues Christmas
9:00 p.m. Tinsel Tales (show #3)
Friday 12/26:
12:00 p.m. Seasons Griot
Wednesday 12/31:
10:00 p.m. Toast of the Nation
Thursday 1/1:
12:00 p.m. Tiny Desk Concert Holiday Special