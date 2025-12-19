Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The USPS has changed the way mail is postmarked. Learn how to make your gift count in 2025.

WUNC to broadcast special holiday programs

WUNC | By WUNC News
Published December 19, 2025 at 11:18 AM EST
Tinsel Tales 4
Denise Mattox/Flickr
Tinsel Tales 4

Tis the season for special holiday programs on WUNC. Tinsel Tales, Season Griot and Toast of the Nation are all back this year to help you enjoy the holidays and ring in the new year. The full holiday schedule is below.

Sunday 12/21:

6:00 p.m. Hanukkah Lights (rebroadcast)

Wednesday 12/24:

12:00 p.m. Tinsel Tales (show #1)

8:00 p.m. Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink

Thursday 12/25:

12:00 p.m. Tinsel Tales (show #2)

8:00 p.m. Afro Blues Christmas

9:00 p.m. Tinsel Tales (show #3)

Friday 12/26:

12:00 p.m. Seasons Griot

Wednesday 12/31:

10:00 p.m. Toast of the Nation

Thursday 1/1:

12:00 p.m. Tiny Desk Concert Holiday Special
Tags
News WUNCPrograming
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
More Stories