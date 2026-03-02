Meet four nonbinary North Carolinians who are fighting for recognition

Catherine Fray, Carrboro Town Council member

A "land use nerd" becomes the state's first nonbinary elected official

Catherine Fray, 39, was raised in Rockingham County, which they said was a tough place to be queer.

"Once it started to be clear, not just that I was queer, but that I was a nerd and that was not going to go over well and I was getting picked on in school," they said. "So I spent a lot of time as a transfer student out to Greensboro."

But after Fray moved to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area to attend UNC-Chapel Hill, their life improved so much that they continued to live there well after college and have been living at the same address since 2010. Carrboro has a long history of being a LGBTQ-friendly town, having elected three queer mayors since the 1990s.

Before being elected to the town council, Fray had served on the town's planning board for more than a decade. In 2012, a neighbor introduced them to town government officials, and then Fray quickly got involved as a member of the board. But after several years of service, they wanted to see more change to address the high demand for affordable housing and decided to run for a town council seat.

"I got into (politics) because I'm a huge land use nerd. I ran (for town council) so I could overhaul our land use ordinance," Fray said. "Carrboro has this reputation of being a place where artists, students and queer folks (live), and of being diverse. And I started to realize that was increasingly not the case because the price of housing was going up so fast that people were being priced out."

Fray elaborated that even though there is tremendous interest in increasing affordable housing in Carrboro, the town's land use ordinance poses the largest obstacle to doing so. The current land use ordinance, they said, makes it much easier to build large, single family homes than duplexes or multifamily homes. Currently, they are working with other Carrboro officials to rewrite the land use ordinance.

While the town has been a welcoming and accepting place for them to live, Fray said that during their campaign, they encountered some uncomfortable interactions regarding their nonbinary identity.

"There was an incident where someone wanted to endorse me for a seat because they said they were going to endorse all the women," they said. "It was a little awkward, but I was like, hey, you need to take me off of that list because you're putting me in a category I'm not a member of."

"I think this is something that a lot of nonbinary folks run into," Fray added. "It's like you don't necessarily get the same venom that binary trans people sometimes encounter. You get people cheerfully ignoring the fact that you exist as a nonbinary person."

When asked about the state's new gender identity law, Fray expressed disgust. They said it hasn't had any direct impacts to their life yet, but they are deeply frustrated with the legislation. Fray emphasized a section of the law that requires the State Registrar to attach amended birth certificates to the original birth certificate for individuals who have transitioned.

"I think about this as being in the long tradition of cruel and controlling laws in North Carolina, that go all the way back to our foundational laws about marriage, about family, the rights of children in North carolina," they said. "It's a painful setback, but I'm confident that it's not a permanent one."

"Binary trans people and nonbinary people are not going anywhere as a result of this law," Fray added. "You can frustrate us, you can discriminate against us, but we're still going to be here and we'll be pushing back."