Photos: Moments from the Pride: Durham 2025 festival
Many gathered at Pride: Durham, NC events last weekend to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through a parade, a concert and rally, a resource fair and other festivities. The annual event is hosted by the LGBTQ Center of Durham.
Several attendees, including Jeffrey Batchelor, expressed the importance of showing up for queer and trans community during the current political climate.
"I think particularly right now, with all the attacks that are coming down on the trans community, particularly on trans kids ... I want to be out there," he said. "I want to support. I want to do what I can.”
WUNC digital intern and reporter Margaux "Max" Tendler captured some moments from the pride festival.
1 of 21 — DurhamPride-23.jpg
From left to right, Jeffrey Batchelor and Allison Surra attend Pride: Durham on the weekend of Sept. 27, 2025.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
2 of 21 — DurhamPride-1.jpg
Derek Lunsford says this is the first Durham Pride event he's been able to ask for time off of work to attend.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
3 of 21 — DurhamPride-2.jpg
The parents of these children say they brought them to Pride: Durham to teach them about love and celebrate the queer community.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
4 of 21 — DurhamPride-17.jpg
Jaye Currie-Luden, Currie-Luden's mother, Elda Torres, and Norana Torres attending the Pride: Durham parade on the weekend of Sept. 27, 2025.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
5 of 21 — DurhamPride-18.jpg
On right, Darcy says their reason for attending Durham Pride: "I'm gay."
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
6 of 21 — DurhamPride-3.jpg
Many attended Pride: Durham festivities the weekend of Sept. 26-28, 2025.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
7 of 21 — DurhamPride-11.jpg
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
8 of 21 — DurhamPride-21.jpg
Anna Keener, second from right, said, “Now more than ever, in our political climate, our rights are being threatened ... I think it's important to show up now more than ever.”
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
9 of 21 — DurhamPride-5.jpg
Debbie the Artist sang to a captivated audience at a rally on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. “I just got my master's in music from NCCU, and I just feel very blessed to share this moment with y'all," they said through tears.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
10 of 21 — DurhamPride-4.jpg
Carol Ryner, 79, and Beth Hoke, 68, have been married for 25 years. Hoke described Ryner as her "meant-to-be." They sang in the Common Woman Chorus on stage at the Rally on Sept. 26, 2025. "To me, it really is, like, taking songs into my soul and into my body and I send it back out as love."
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
11 of 21 — DurhamPride-6.jpg
Surrayyah Chestnut, on left, and JéLyn Batey attended Pride because they love the Durham community and wanted to support other local artists.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
12 of 21 — DurhamPride-7.jpg
Adoniyah Knockee attending Pride: Durham on the weekend of Sept. 26-28, 2025.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
13 of 21 — DurhamPride-19.jpg
Bryana Williams, on left, Kelsey Shaffer and their kid attended Pride: Durham on the weekend of Sept. 27, 2025 to find community and solidarity.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
14 of 21 — DurhamPride-8.jpg
Omi Burney-Scott says she attended Pride: Durham because: “I think one of the most radical things you can do in the midst of people trying to erase you is not be erasable."
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
15 of 21 — DurhamPride-20.jpg
Amy and Kathleen Hurwitz, with their kids Fiona and Teddy at the Pride: Durham parade on Sept. 27, 2025
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
16 of 21 — DurhamPride-12.jpg
A performer at Pride: Durham parade on Sept. 27, 2025.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
17 of 21 — DurhamPride-22.jpg
A group of lesbian women, plus one man, pushed babies in strollers alongside the parade. Kelsey Brooke, second from left, said “Pride is a protest … Being visible is what helps keep us safe, what helps move us forward. That’s why we’re here.”
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
18 of 21 — DurhamPride-13.jpg
Representatives of Durham Public Schools attending the Pride: Durham parade on Sept. 27, 2025.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
19 of 21 — DurhamPride-15.jpg
Skaters attending the Pride: Durham parade on Sept. 27, 2025.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
20 of 21 — DurhamPride-16.jpg
City of Durham General Services Department positioned themselves at the caboose of the Pride: Durham parade on Sept. 27, 2025.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC
21 of 21 — DurhamPride-14.jpg
An attendee of the Pride: Durham parade on Sept. 27, 2025 holding a sign that says "God adores you" from the Watts Street Baptist Church.
Margaux "Max" Tendler / WUNC