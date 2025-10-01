Photos: Moments from the Pride: Durham 2025 festival

Many gathered at Pride: Durham, NC events last weekend to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through a parade, a concert and rally, a resource fair and other festivities. The annual event is hosted by the LGBTQ Center of Durham.

Several attendees, including Jeffrey Batchelor, expressed the importance of showing up for queer and trans community during the current political climate.

"I think particularly right now, with all the attacks that are coming down on the trans community, particularly on trans kids ... I want to be out there," he said. "I want to support. I want to do what I can.”

WUNC digital intern and reporter Margaux "Max" Tendler captured some moments from the pride festival.