Music on the porch brings joy to neighborhoods

Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
The United Nations has formally declared famine in Northern Gaza - and is warning that over 500,000 people are facing catastrophic starvation. The World Food Programme's Executive Director Cindy McCain is calling for a surge of aid into Gaza.
A study from Stanford says AI is taking jobs and making it harder for young people to find work. Tech education company founder Sinead Bovell talks about the skills that will be critical for the future of work.