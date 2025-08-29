Sunday early voting in Davidson and Union counties voted down for 2025 municipal elections

Two North Carolina counties will not be offering Sunday early voting during the upcoming municipal elections.

The State Board of Elections has voted to approve early voting plans submitted by the majority members of the Davidson and Union county boards. Those plans did not include Sunday voting. The early voting plans that a minority of the members from those same boards proposed did include Sunday voting.

Under state law, when a county board of elections fails to unanimously approve an early voting plan, the State Board of Elections is responsible for adopting a plan for that county.

According to Patrick Gannon with the State Board of Elections, the process has been in place for years. In an email response, he says Sunday voting has always been optional and is determined by each county's board.