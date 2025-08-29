Forsyth County leaders pass resolution against pipeline expansion project

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recently adopted a resolution opposing a controversial natural gas pipeline project if environmental concerns aren’t addressed.

Transco’s Southeast Supply Enhancement Project looks to build 24 miles of pipeline through the Triad, plus an additional 30 miles in Rockingham County leading into Virginia. Environmental advocates have long voiced safety concerns about potential harmful impacts on communities’ water and air quality.

At a recent meeting, several residents called on commissioners to oppose the pipeline. Piedmont Environmental Alliance member Jessica Rowe was among them.

“If there is a pipeline failure, how would this affect surrounding community members, and who is responsible for covering the cost of repair, cleanup, emergency services? How would a failure impact Kernersville's crisis response services? These questions remain unanswered,” Rowe says.

Commissioners unanimously adopted the resolution. It urges both the state and federal governments to deny approval of the project until environmental concerns are more fully addressed.