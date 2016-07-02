PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they can. Each correct answer now worth 2 points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Gabe and Amy you each have 3. Adam has 2.

SAGAL: All right.

AMY DICKINSON: Oh.

SAGAL: So, Adam, you are in third place. You'll start. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank, Adam. This week, Turkish police detained at least 13 people following the attack on an airport in blank.

ADAM BURKE: In Istanbul.

SAGAL: Right. This week, the Senate...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Passed a debt relief bill for blank.

BURKE: For Puerto Rico.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, a new study published in Science said that the hole in blank would be gone by 2060.

BURKE: Oh, the ozone layer...

SAGAL: Right.

BURKE: ...Over the Antarctic.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, Pope Francis said that the Catholic Church should ask for forgiveness from blank.

BURKE: Gay people and...

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURKE: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to the Albany Times Union newspaper, blank is polling well against both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

BURKE: Beelzebub (ph).

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: A giant life-ending meteor.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Wednesday...

BURKE: Called Beelzebub.

DICKINSON: So close.

SAGAL: On Wednesday, blank became the first male swimmer to qualify for five different Olympic Games.

BURKE: Michael Phelps.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the NFL suspended former Cleveland Browns quarterback blank for violating the league's drug policy.

BURKE: Johnny Manziel or whatever his name is.

SAGAL: That's his name.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Manziel. This week, a couple in Wisconsin called 911 to report they were being held hostage by blank.

BURKE: A Roomba.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Their cat.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BURKE: Oh.

GABE LIEDMAN: Curses.

SAGAL: First, they learn physics. Then they get a gun.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, this couple called 911 and said quote, "this is going to sound like a strange question, but we have a cat and it's going crazy. And we're kind of a hostage in our house. And we're just wondering who we should call to do something."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And the dispatcher was very sympathetic and sent over an animal control person. There was a very difficult four-and-a-half-hour negotiating session, which finally ended when the guy just did a laser pointer on the floor and that was...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They always fall for that. Bill, how did Adam do in our quiz?

KURTIS: He got six right for 12 more points. He has a total of 14 now.

BURKE: Oh.

SAGAL: Well done.

KURTIS: And the lead.

SAGAL: OK.

KURTIS: Hard to catch.

LIEDMAN: Wow.

DICKINSON: Adam, I think I knew one of those.

BURKE: OK.

DICKINSON: That was...

SAGAL: Well, you lucked out then.

DICKINSON: Yeah. Wow. Yeah.

SAGAL: Well, we have flipped a coin. Gabe has elected to go next. Fill in the blank. On Monday, the Supreme Court struck down Texas restrictions on blank.

LIEDMAN: Abortion.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, Iraqi forces announced they had fully recaptured Fallujah from blank.

LIEDMAN: ISIS?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Nate Silver predicted that blank has a 19 percent chance of being elected president.

LIEDMAN: Trump.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, Senate Democrats blocked a spending bill that included $1.1 billion in blank funding.

LIEDMAN: Zika.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, officials in Pennsylvania released an advisory to government employees requesting that they please don't blank their governor.

LIEDMAN: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

LIEDMAN: Kiss him?

SAGAL: No. That they don't hang up on him. He places his own calls and people think it's a prank.

LIEDMAN: Oh, that's cute.

SAGAL: On Monday, Chicago raised the legal age to buy blank to 21.

LIEDMAN: Cigarettes.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a 48-year-old man in Idaho was mortified to discover that his dad had blanked.

LIEDMAN: Oh, turned into a big tree.

SAGAL: No. That his dad had taken out a full-page ad in the local paper in order to find his son a wife.

(LAUGHTER)

LIEDMAN: Oh, bad dad.

SAGAL: Yeah, bad dads do all kinds...

LIEDMAN: Come on.

SAGAL: We dads do all kinds of embarrassing things. We wear cellphone holsters on our waist. Sometimes dads say embarrassing things, like, if I wasn't Ivanka father I'd be dating her.

LIEDMAN: Right.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: But this 78-year-old man named Arthur Brooks (ph) took out a full-page ad in the paper written to look like his son had placed it, in the first person. It says, quote...

LIEDMAN: No.

SAGAL: "I am looking for a wife who is ready, willing and able to have children as soon as possible."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The son didn't know about the ad until it was already in the newsstands, at which point he bought his own ad in the same paper, 48-year-old orphan looking for sane parent.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Oh, boy.

SAGAL: Oh, boy.

DICKINSON: Oh, boy.

SAGAL: Bill, how did Gabe do in our quiz?

KURTIS: He got five right, 10 more points, total of 13, one behind Adam.

LIEDMAN: (Growling).

SAGAL: All right. Well, how many then does Amy need to come from behind and take this thing?

KURTIS: Six to win.

SAGAL: Here we go, Amy. This is for the game. On Tuesday, a GOP-led committee issued their final report on the 2012 attack in blank.

DICKINSON: Benghazi.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the Pentagon lifted its ban on blanks serving in the military.

DICKINSON: Transgenders.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, California officials announced that legalizing blank would be included on November's ballot.

DICKINSON: Marijuana.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the Supreme Court voted to vacate the conviction of Bob McDonnell, the former governor of blank.

DICKINSON: Virginia.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A woman in Maine who entered a house and said I came to commit a felony was disappointed this week when blank.

DICKINSON: It was knocked down to a misdemeanor.

SAGAL: Exactly, right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, former University of Tennessee women's basketball coach blank passed away at the age of 64.

DICKINSON: Pat Summitt.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to new evidence found by the Daily Mail newspaper, the rightful king of England is blank.

DICKINSON: The rightful king of England is a floppy-haired corgi named...

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: What?

SAGAL: No. The rightful king of England is some dude living in Utah.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: No kidding.

LIEDMAN: Wow.

SAGAL: So they recently unearthed these documents about King George IV and they suggest that his direct descendant might be this gay ex-Mormon living in Utah.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Awesome.

LIEDMAN: Yes.

SAGAL: So it's amazing. Think of this guy. He's just living in Utah - living in Provo and all of a sudden - my God. He's the king of England. He goes over to England. He looks around and he says I'm going back to Provo.

(LAUGHTER)

LIEDMAN: Yeah.

BURKE: See you. He's going to come over just as soon as his dragons are fully sized.

SAGAL: Exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Then he'll seize the throne. Bill, did Amy do well enough to win?

KURTIS: She got six right. Twelve more points gives her a total and the win at 15.

LIEDMAN: Wow.

SAGAL: There you go, Amy Dickinson.

DICKINSON: (Cheering).

(APPLAUSE)

