NC News Roundup: No budget agreement at legislature; campaigns for NC's 2026 US Senate race start to heat up

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

A paradox in political news was on display this week. In DC, the gushing flow of updates continued, while in Raleigh, progress on the budget has stalled. We'll sift through the happenings — and the lack thereof.

Plus, public schools are back, water quality issues persist down east, and college football returns.

Join Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for a recap of the week's news.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Nathan Collins, Investigative Reporter, The News & Observer

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Charlie Fossen, Reporter, Port City Daily