Due South

NC News Roundup: No budget agreement at legislature; campaigns for NC's 2026 US Senate race start to heat up

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published August 29, 2025 at 2:10 PM EDT
On the North Carolina News Roundup...

A paradox in political news was on display this week. In DC, the gushing flow of updates continued, while in Raleigh, progress on the budget has stalled. We'll sift through the happenings — and the lack thereof.

Plus, public schools are back, water quality issues persist down east, and college football returns.

Join Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for a recap of the week's news.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Nathan Collins, Investigative Reporter, The News & Observer

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Charlie Fossen, Reporter, Port City Daily

Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
