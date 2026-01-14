Wake County Animal Center set to temporarily close for repairs to address violations

Wake County Animal Center is temporarily closing soon for repairs. This comes after the State's Animal Welfare Section conducted an investigation on the shelter.

The probe found several violations including failure to replace damaged water receptacles, which was a direct cause of the injury and euthanasia of a dog last year. The shelter also had to pay a $1,400 fine.

The Community Outreach Manager at the Wake County center, Meagan Frost, said the areas identified during the investigation will be getting repaired. “We are replacing the chipped paint, because now you've got a very porous-y surface where, if we weren't as stringent and diligent in our deep cleaning practices, that's where disease could hide,” said Frost. Meanwhile, some services at the shelter will close temporarily and others will still remain available until the center reopens in March.

“We will be closed for all intake, for all intents and purposes, for the public,” she said. “We are the only organization that has contracts with all five Animal Control jurisdictions. So Animal Control will still be operational, however, they will be operating on emergency only.”