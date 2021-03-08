NC Department of Agriculture

-
Pig racing, giant pumpkins and a tour of the old grist mill — with a free hushpuppy at the exit — are common traditions we all need badly this year. The…
In the summer, roadside stands full of seasonal produce and signs pointing to “pick-your-own berry” fields line North Carolina country roads. Hayrides and…
Farmers gamble millions—sometimes tens of millions —of dollars on the weather every year. When they place their bets on crops and animals, they look at…
The fall bird migration season has poultry producers concerned.U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said avian flu is not dangerous to humans, but it is…
North Carolina officials are closely monitoring an outbreak of the avian bird flu spreading in the Midwest and Western United States. Thirty million birds…
There is a fresh food movement underway and the competition is getting tasty!One of the most dominant and well-known fresh food grocery store brands in…
Christmas trees begin here, clinging to five-by-five foot patches of ground on the side of a soil-covered hunk of granite in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The…
The path that Hurricane Arthur took last week hit an area of the state where a lot of corn is grown. And several farmers will be affected.State…