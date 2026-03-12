Anjimile embraces transformation on "You're Free To Go"

In the fall of 2023 the Durham-based folk artist Anjimile released their second album and first on the indie titan label 4AD, " The King ." It was a record that took three years to complete and lyrically it dealt with feelings of anger, hopelessness, and fear in a way that reflected the times.

"('The King') came out during the peak of the COVID lockdown, and while everything was going down in Minneapolis with George Floyd," Anjimile said. "It was a hot, violent summer and it was my first time expressing anger through music, which was cathartic but also very painful."

Lindsay Metivier Anjimile

Almost three years have passed since "The King," and now Anjimile is back with " You're Free To Go ," a record that finds the singer-songwriter in a place where sorting through pain and transformation can lead to personal freedom.

The opening title track is a great example of that. "You're Free To Go" is inspired by a new relationship and Anjimile's embrace of non-manogamy.

"After I wrote that song, it became the thesis statement for the rest of the record," he said. "I met this person and fell madly in love and started writing all these songs, and that was one of them."

The record was announced earlier this year with the lead single "Like You Really Mean It," an upbeat anthem that Anjimile said he wrote to impress his girlfriend. It was accompanied by a video shot by director Caity Arthur.

"The initial idea, I was just like, 'What if we were at a roller-rink skating and having a pizza party?' and Caity came back with something so much cooler," he said. "Instead of a roller rink we're in a warehouse and we have queer roller skaters and choreography. It was really nice to put that out and remind people that even though things feel bleak you can still have fun."

One other highlight from the record is "Waits For Me," a song about Anjimile's experience growing up as a Black trans person in America.

"When I was a little girl, I wanted to be free…When I was a little boy, I wanted to be real," he sings on the song's chorus.

"I love that song because it's just my little trans anthem for myself and other trans folks," he said. "It's written from my perspective, but I hope it's something that all trans folks can relate to. The feeling of becoming yourself is something everyone can relate to, right?"

1 of 3 — DSC_5906.jpg Anjimile at home in Durham Lindsay Metivier 2 of 3 — DSC_5795.jpg Anjimile Lindsay Metivier 3 of 3 — DSC_5806.jpg Anjimile Lindsay Metivier

Working with Brad Cook

"You're Free To Go" was produced by fellow Durham-based musician and producer Brad Cook .

The two met several years ago when Cook was working on a record with the folk artist Hurray For The Riff Raff. Cook introduced the two artists and they eventually went on tour together.

"That was my first touring experience ever, and it was crazy," Anjimile said.

Most of the work on "You're Free To Go" took place at Cook's studio in the fall of 2024, a time when most people were feeling emotionally drained from that year's presidential election.

"It was so nice to be able to put our energy somewhere during that time," Cook said. "The writing on this record is so powerful, and (Anjimile) is a world-class singer and instrumentalist. You can't unhear these words once you hear them. I think everyone needs to hear this record because of what he's saying."

Anjimile similarly says that working with Cook was a special experience.

"I don't even know if I can put into words how meaningful the recording of this album was for me and how special it was to work with Brad," he said. "He's an emotional dude. He just knows how to get there and stay there and feel through the music. It's such an incredible gift to watch."

Residency at The Fuzzy Needle

To celebrate the release of "You're Free To Go," Anjimile will be on tour throughout May and June, but before that they'll be hosting a special residency at The Fuzzy Needle in Durham on March 12, March 19, and March 26. Each night will feature different local openers and collaborators.

"We're gonna be singing some extra special songs, and chanting some extra special chants," Anjimile said about the shows.

"You're Free To Go" is out on March 13 on 4AD Records.

