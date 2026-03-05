Proposed data center in Wake County is withdrawing its application

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The developer of New Hill Digital Campus is withdrawing its annexation and rezoning applications for the property that was set to house the proposed 300 MW data center.

This comes as "the Town continues its deliberations over zoning ordinance changes necessary to permit data center development within the Town's limits," said Michael Natelli, president of Natelli Holdings, in an email to WUNC News.

Natelli "indicated it will determine an appropriate course of action if, in the future, the Town of Apex ultimately approves a comprehensive zoning text amendment allowing data centers as an approved use within the Town's limits."

The facility was set to be located in Apex off Old U.S. Highway One, near Duke Energy's Shearon Harris Nuclear Plant and the Western Lake Regional Water Reclamation Facility.

The project has faced intense community backlash. The Protect Wake County Coalition has expressed concerns with several issues, including noise, air pollution and energy and water use.