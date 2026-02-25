Will Triangle Democrats oust their member of Congress this primary?

The Democratic primary in the Triangle’s 4th Congressional District could become a referendum on the party’s approach in Congress to battling the Trump administration.

Congresswoman Valerie Foushee is seeking her third term in the seat, but she’s facing a primary challenge from the Durham County commissioner she defeated four years ago.

While both candidates describe themselves as “progressive,” an upset victory for Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam would mean Democratic voters are shifting further to the left – preferring a younger, more outspoken leader to represent them in Washington D.C.

Much like Allam and Foushee’s previous face-off in the 2022 primary, the race is attracting spending from outside PACs and donors across the country seeking to shape the Democratic caucus in Congress.

The latest version of 4th District includes Durham and Orange counties, as well as portions of northern Chatham County (including Pittsboro) and southwestern Wake County (including Apex, Holly Springs and Fuquay-Varina). The district tilts heavily to the left, so whoever wins the primary is virtually guaranteed to win in November.

The candidates

Valerie Foushee: Foushee, 69, is a longtime figure in Orange County politics, starting with a stint on the school board and the county’s board of commissioners. She served in the state House and Senate for a decade before being elected to Congress in 2022 after Congressman David Price retired. Foushee worked as an administrative officer for the Chapel Hill Police Department for much of her career. In Congress, she serves on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Peyton Sickles for WUNC News U.S. Representative Valerie Foushee won a seat on Congress in 2022, first defeating Nida Allam in the Democratic Primary. She faces Allam again in 2026 for North Carolina's Fourth Congressional District, which includes most of Durham County. Here, she is pictured during a tour of a Durham County Wastewater Treatment facility with local Durham county officials in February.

Nida Allam: Allam, 32, has served on the Durham County Commission since 2020 and is the first Muslim woman to hold elected office in North Carolina. She’d previously held a leadership role in the N.C. Democratic Party and worked as a staffer on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. She was motivated to get involved in politics after her friend, Yusor Abu-Salha, was one of three Muslims students killed in a racially motivated shooting in Chapel Hill in 2015.

Mehmet Demirci for WUNC News Nida Allam is a Durham County County Commissioner who is challenging Valerie Foushee in the Democratic Primary for the U.S. House of Representatives District 4, which includes most of Durham County. In February, Allam joined Bernie Sanders as part of his Fight Oligarchy tour.



Mary Patterson: The substitute teacher from Durham has not mounted a significant campaign in the race.

Key Policy Differences

Immigration: Allam argues that Foushee has not been forceful enough in opposing the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions in North Carolina, Minnesota and elsewhere. When ICE and Border Patrol agents came to the Triangle, Allam was among the protesters who filmed them and shouted at them.

Foushee says she’s sponsored and supported legislation to hold ICE accountable for what she calls a “profound abuse of power.” Allam wants to abolish ICE, while Foushee wants to defund the agency and push for major reforms to federal immigration enforcement.

The war in Gaza: Allam says Israel’s actions in Gaza should be considered a genocide, and she’s criticized Foushee for accepting contributions from the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC during her previous runs for Congress. Foushee has also faced criticism for taking an AIPAC-sponsored trip to Israel, and she announced last year she will no longer accept funding from the group. Last August, Foushee co-sponsored the “Block the Bombs Act” that would ban the sale of offensive weapons to Israel.

PAC Money: Allam says she declines to take campaign contributions from PACs representing pharmaceutical companies, military contractors and other corporate interests. Foushee’s campaign finance records show that about half of the $353,000 in campaign contributions she received last year came from PACs. They include PACs for Truist bank, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Norfolk Southern, Blue Origin, Walmart, the American Hospital Association and Meta. Foushee, however, says “my biggest donors are unions,” pointing to contributions from PACs like the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the Allied Pilots Association.

Data centers: The massive data centers to power AI have become a controversy in the 4th District, and Allam is calling for a national moratorium on building new ones. Foushee has said she thinks the decisions are best left to local leaders in communities where data centers are proposed, and she opposes a planned facility near Apex.

Key factors in the race

Outside spending: Many of the ads that voters in the 4th District are seeing aren’t funded by the two candidates. And while the 2022 primary had major outside spending in support of Foushee, Allam appears to be the primary beneficiary so far this cycle.

A shadowy group called “American Priorities” reports spending about $500,000 on ads promoting Allam and attacking Foushee. Disclosure reports show the ads are focused on “big tech, big crypto, big pharma, AIPAC and grocery prices.” Records show the group formed in January using a “virtual office” address in Delaware. Its first disclosure report shows it’s raised about $2 million from seven out-of-state donors, including from $1 million from Omer Hasan, a California tech executive who was also among the biggest donors to a PAC supporting Zohran Mamdani’s New York mayoral campaign. Its website offers no details on its political agenda.