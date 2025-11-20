Bringing The World Home To You

Chapel Hill's Shake Shack latest business to reopen after Chantal, partners with hunger relief group

WUNC | By Kathryn DeHart
Published November 20, 2025 at 9:07 AM EST
Shake Shack reopened its doors on Nov. 19 after being closed for four and a half months.

Shake Shack is the latest business to reopen its doors in Eastgate Crossing after Tropical Storm Chantal damaged homes and businesses in the area in July.

The restaurant was closed for four and half months, after it was forced to close in July due to water damage. After getting the needed repairs, Shake Shack officially re-opened its doors on Wednesday.

Because the water line was up to five feet and four inches, requiring a nearly total renovation of the building, the opening day is actually a little earlier than the business initially expected, General Manager Emily Roberston said.

“The day after we were like ‘Okay how bad is it, what do we need, how can we get back up and running?’ Then day two they initially said 6-9 months until we open. So the fact that we are sitting here at four and a half months is great," she said.

On Wednesday, Shake Shack donated $1 of every sandwich purchase to PORCH Chapel Hill-Carrboro, a local nonprofit fighting hunger.

Sofia Edelman, volunteer and communications manager at PORCH, said the organization is grateful for the donations.

The federal government shutdown halted funding to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP) and other funding for food banks has been cut. Edelman said these changes simultaneously increase the number of people who rely on PORCH and decrease the number of resources the organization has to give.

Typically, PORCH serves around 760 families in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area.

“Being able to have donations, monetary donations, lets us purchase the food that we otherwise would have otherwise gotten for free so we can continue to provide the same amount and the same quality of food to families that come through our market,” Edelman said.

Other Eastgate Crossing businesses that have reopened include Great Outdoor Provision Company's Chapel Hill location and Rose Nails.
