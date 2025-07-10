-
The storm caused the Eno River to set a new flooding record. The entire park is closed until further notice. Park officials are asking for the public’s patience as they continue damage assessment.
While survivors repair their homes and businesses, this week’s deadly flooding from Chantal raises larger questions about how North Carolina communities get ready for the next major storm.
Two sites run by Schoolhouse of Wonder will be closed indefinitely as damage assessments continue in Eno River State Park and West Point on the Eno after flooding in Orange and Durham counties.
Three counties have declared a state of emergency after flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal led to damaged roads, businesses and homes, as well as two deaths.