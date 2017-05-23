Finding A Path From Pain To Publication

For Zelda Lockhart, writing is part of the healing process. She used her experience writing her own novel and leading writing workshops for other women to create a guide on writing for closure. Her new book “The Soul of the Full-Length Manuscript: Turning Life’s Wounds Into the Gift of Literary Fiction, Memoir or Poetry" (Lavenson Press Studios/2017) encourages self-expression of multiple genres to create healing for authors and the characters they create.

Zelda Lockhart will be reading from her book at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. Host Frank Stasio talks with Lockhart about her career as a writer and teacher.