The State of Things

Finding A Path From Pain To Publication

Madeline Gray
 For Zelda Lockhart, writing is part of the healing process. She used her experience writing her own novel and leading writing workshops for other women to create a guide on writing for closure. Her new book “The Soul of the Full-Length Manuscript: Turning Life’s Wounds Into the Gift of Literary Fiction, Memoir or Poetry" (Lavenson Press Studios/2017) encourages self-expression of multiple genres to create healing for authors and the characters they create.

Zelda Lockhart will be reading from her book at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m.  Host Frank Stasio talks with Lockhart about her career as a writer and teacher.

Zelda Lockhart Creative Writing Writing Workshop Quail Ridge Books NC Authors
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
