All In For Our Schools hits $1.4M school supply fundraising goal

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:56 PM EST
Modern Automotive President Rob Fowler and members of the community coalition All In For Our Schools presented a $1.4 million check for the district at Bolton Elementary School on Jan. 6, 2026.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Modern Automotive President Rob Fowler and members of the community coalition All In For Our Schools presented a $1.4 million check for the district at Bolton Elementary School on Jan. 6, 2026.

A community coalition fundraising for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Tuesday that it hit its $1.4 million goal to pay for classroom supplies.

Officials with the group All In For Our Schools presented the check at Bolton Elementary, kicking off a week of deliveries to every school in the system.

Marni Eisner, the executive director of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Education Foundation, explained that schools only received half of their supply budgets this year due to an ongoing financial crisis. This money will make up that gap.

“They will have the entire supply budget that they need for this school year to cover anything and everything, from art supplies to science kits to paper, pencils, lab coats, all kinds of needs to really enrich the educational experience of our students," Eisner said.

The school supply funding goal was hit with a $400,000 donation from Modern Automotive.

In total, All In For Our Schools has raised more than $8 million for the district since September.
