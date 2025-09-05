Authorities urge NC motorists to stop for bus drivers to avoid school bus-involved crashes

As school gets underway, North Carolina law enforcement are urging motorists to stop for school buses picking up and dropping off children.

Jeff Young with the Clayton Police Department wants the public to remember that it's against the law to drive past a school bus stop sign and carries consequences if not obeyed.

"So the minimum fine for that is a $500 fine, plus court cost as well as points on your license," he said. "It carries the maximum five points on your driver's license, which you know up to you get up to 12. And then you know you run the risk of getting a revocation of your license from the state."

In North Carolina, more than 14,000 school buses carry about 800,000 students to and from school every day. Last year, there were more than 1,400 bus crashes statewide. According to the latest data from January through June, 741 have happened this year. Meanwhile, Wake County has the highest school bus-involved crashes in the Triangle, according to statistics provided by the state Department of Transportation.

Other authorities like Sergeant J. Pittman with the Wake County Sheriff's Office are also stressing drivers to practice safety.

"When you're traveling, especially at those early morning hours and those afternoon hours, when school buses are on the road, to just be aware of those school buses," he said. "And if you see flashing yellow lights, that means they're about to be flashing red lights, and you need to stop."

Other safety tips for students riding school buses include arriving early to avoid rushing, standing at least six feet from the road while waiting, and crossing only after the driver signals that it is safe. According to the Clayton Police Department, statistics show that the most dangerous moments for students occur outside the bus.

In North Carolina, bus drivers face several roadway types where drivers must know how to respond. Those are: