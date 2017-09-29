Bringing The World Home To You

Dark Histories Loom In Loamlands’ ‘Sweet High Rise’

06-28-17-Loamlands.jpg
Loamlands
/
In 'Sweet High Rise' the band Loamlands shares stories from a changing city.

Kym Register and Will Hackney are Loamlands, a folk-rock band whose often dark lyrics focus on local stories like urban development in Durham and overlooked queer history. The title track off their newest album, “Sweet High Rise,” is a direct reflection on watching the One City Center on Main Street in Durham climbs upward, forever changing the city skyline. Register’s thoughtful lyrics are supported and sometimes played off against contrasting layers of Hackney’s arrangements.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Register and Hackney about their performance at the Sarah P. Duke Gardens, their vinyl release, and a poignant new music video that explores a historic and brutal attack on gay men in Durham.

This segment aired originally in June 23, 2017.

