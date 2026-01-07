Bringing The World Home To You

Year in Review: Higher education stories. HBCU 101: Enrollment by the numbers. ACA changes impact tens of thousands.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiCole del CharcoStacia Brown
Published January 7, 2026 at 12:53 PM EST
North Carolina Central University provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs Ontario S. Wooden
North Carolina Central University provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs Ontario S. Wooden

0:01:00

Year in Review: A WUNC reporter recaps the biggest higher education stories of 2025

WUNC reporter Brianna Atkinson joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about the biggest higher education stories of 2025.

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education Reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

HBCU 101: Enrollment by the Numbers

In a post-affirmative action landscape, some HBCUs are seeing record high enrollment. North Carolina Central University is one of them. Due South sits down with Dr. Ontario S. Wooden, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, to discuss what keeps the university’s enrollment numbers high.

Ontario S. Wooden, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, North Carolina Central University

0:33:00

As the new year begins, ACA enrollees see significant changes to coverage and costs

KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby joins Due South to discuss the changes to the Affordable Care Act in 2026 and how enrollees will be impacted.

Julie Appleby, senior correspondent, KFF Health News

